I humbly appeal to Eskom management to take immediate and effective action regarding electricity tokens. Some electricity tokens don’t work after you’ve purchased electricity.
We are told by staff at distribution points that the computer system at Eskom has changed. E-mails sent to CustomerServices@-eskom.co.za are rejected as the address cannot be found although it appears legit when one googles it. Is this a Sassa-like crisis caused by incompetence and corruption at Eskom?
We want full explanation. We trust and hope that Eskom has employed staff that is computer literate, competent, committed and ethical. Recently, it has become very difficult and costly to contact Eskom when services are requested. Apparently, our meter numbers need to be updated with immediate effect to make them compatible to the new Eskom computer system.
Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Ga Rankuwa
READER LETTER | Eskom electricity tokens a dud
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
