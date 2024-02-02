Rumours abound that railway line sabotage is being perpetrated by ANC cadres that own hundreds of coal trucks and their underground syndicates.
There is nothing that the police can do as politicians are involved in the business of trucking, logistics, and other businesses. An official in the Richards Bay area says if the government does not deal with the chaotic situation, the country could end up run by thugs. I agree with him. It could happen as our law enforcement agencies are told what to do by rogue ANC politicians and their underground mafia syndicates.
If the government was in charge, we would not have councilors working with building hijackers.
Xokola N'wankavangeri, Giyani
READER LETTER | ANC aids in SA downfall
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch
