×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

READER LETTER | ANC aids in SA downfall

02 February 2024 - 11:40
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch

Rumours abound that railway line sabotage is being perpetrated by ANC cadres that own hundreds of coal trucks and their underground syndicates.

There is nothing that the police can do as politicians are involved in the business of trucking, logistics, and other businesses. An official in the Richards Bay area says if the government does not deal with the chaotic situation, the country could end up run by thugs. I agree with him. It could happen as our law enforcement agencies are told what to do by rogue ANC politicians and their underground mafia syndicates.

If the government was in charge, we would not have councilors working with building hijackers.

Xokola N'wankavangeri, Giyani 

READER LETTER | Exit of tainted flock cause of joy

The ANC should not be scared of losing votes as long as self-serving corrupt elements follow Jacob Zuma to the MK party. If all the crooked elements ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | ANC government Full of Hypocrisy

I don't condone the killings of innocent civilians on both sides, but I hate impartiality and hypocrisy. I must state that the group that went to the ...
Opinion
5 days ago

READER LETTER | ANC desperate to cling on to power at any cost

The ANC is so desperate to hold on to power that they went as far as to resuscitate Zandile Gumede, who’s on step aside, to help with the party’s ...
Opinion
1 week ago

READER LETTER | Confused Zuma must enjoy state pension retirement

It is sad to see a state pensioner hopping around the country just to confuse very much confused nation, to support him in his quest to become the ...
Opinion
1 week ago

SOWETAN | Jacob Zuma a narcissist bitter old man

On December 16, the nation watched as Jacob Zuma resuscitated a political career that was pretty much on its last legs.
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge