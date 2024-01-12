SOWETAN | ANC Mayor punishment disgraceful

When it comes to discipline, the ANC pays lip service to holding its members to account and the so-called renewal efforts.
The outcomes of the party’s disciplinary hearing into the conduct of the mayor of Kopanong municipality, Xolani Tseletsele, serves as further evidence of this.
Tseletsele brought the party into disrepute when he was caught on video intimidating and threatening residents of Jaggersfontein who had complained about potholes in the town on Facebook.
The mayor, together with someone believed to be his bodyguard went to the resident’s house and could be seen wagging a finger at him in front of his children. When the video went viral on social media causing public outcry, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula ordered Tseletsele’s suspension as mayor and called for him to be disciplined.
“We know what arrogance has done to the brand and the image of the ANC over the years,” said Mbalula at the time.
Last month however, the ANC in the Free State found Tseletsele guilty claiming his actions were simply a mistake after he apologised for his conduct. The party therefore ordered him to attend anger management classes for a year as well as calling for him to be mentored by a veteran.
Not only is the punishment handed down to Tseletsele disproportionate to his offence, but the party also missed an opportunity to send a strong message to its public representatives that such behaviour will not be tolerated.
To further add salt to injury, Tseletsele was immediately reinstated to his position as mayor. He gets to keep his job which is funded by the very public he insults for speaking out against poor service delivery in his municipality.
It is disgraceful that a party that has seen its public image battered over the years because of corruption and arrogance of its public representatives fails to take a firm stance against a small-town mayor.
This will further add to the public mistrust of the ANC on matters of accountability as many have long lost faith in its ability to renew itself.
But even more worryingly by giving Tseletsele a slap on the wrist for his abhorrent behaviour, the ANC has demonstrated lack of sound moral judgment on matters already under huge public scrutiny.
SOWETAN | ANC Mayor punishment disgraceful
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
