Rains flood Marshalltown fire victims’ shacks in Denver
Residents say they have been abandoned by City of Joburg
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Marshalltown fire victims who were relocated by the City of Johannesburg to a shanty town in Denver last month had to deal with water flowing into their shacks due to persistent rains.
Following the downpours this week, yesterday residents were seen sweeping dirty water out of their homes while others were drying carpets. They say this has become their routine since moving to the area in December last year after they were evicted from a hall from Bez Valley. Most of the houses have spaces between the doors and the floor, making them susceptible to water seeping into their lounges.
Sthembiso Ndebele, 34, said living in the camp had been nothing but uncomfortable, especially with the recent rainfall.
“The water seeps in. When it rains, water also comes in from the cracks in the roof. Our belongings always get wet, and we have to use buckets to get rid of the water or sweep it out,” said Ndebele.
Hailing from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, the mother of three said one could not sleep when the water was at your feet.
“I have kids and I have to make sure that they are out of the shack when it’s flooded. There’s nowhere to go to because my neighbour also has the same problem. My son, who is disabled, can’t do much on his own, and I have to carry him in the middle of the night out of the leaking shack,” said Ndebele.
Another resident at the shelter, Siphiwe Ngcobo, 38, said there had been no solution from officials nor any basic services added to the area.
“There is no drainage system here, no power and no security. The temporary documents that we obtained after the fire have been destroyed in the flooding, and everything here seems to work against us,” said Ngcobo.
