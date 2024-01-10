On January 8, the ANC turned 112. That is a milestone.
Few political parties reach that age. The governing party has played an important role in the liberation of SA, and it is still central in the politics of this country. The ANC has what it traditionally calls a January 8 statement, which is delivered by the party president.
This year, the statement will be delivered on Saturday in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. The ANC’s January 8 statement used to be one of the most anticipated speeches. However, it has become just one of those speeches. Why has it lost its significance?
The governing party has failed to take the masses to the Promised Land. Instead, it is focusing on power struggles and internal fights. The ANC used to have good leadership. Now poor leadership is the order of the day.
For instance, Fikile Mbalula is the worst secretary-general the party has ever had. Mbalula is a clown and speaks out of turn. He has attacked and criticised party elders, including former president Thabo Mbeki.
Also, the party’s finances are not in order. In the past, the ANC has failed to pay its staff. If it cannot manage its finances, how will it manage the country ’s? The governing party uses cadre deployment to deploy members in government. However, this is not based on merit.
As a result, cadres occupyi ngstrategic positions in government areunqualified and incompetent.China implements cadre deploymentand is doing very well. Why? Because its deployment is based on merit – and cadres are trained and well prepared for their roles.
Clearly, the ANC has become a different animal. It has become corrupt and capitalist, though it preaches a socialist gospel. What ever happened to serving the masses?
Thabile Mange, Kagiso
READER LETTER | ANC has lost its way with corruption
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
