SETHULEGO MATEBESI | New parties have ushered in an era of unprecedented opposition politics

SA has entered a pivotal stage of the 2024 general elections. Aside from the usual drama surrounding electoral politicking – the twists and turns of new political parties and election campaigns – the forthcoming elections have yielded theatrical spectacles that have kept us intrigued over the past few months.
Depending on how far back you want to reflect your aesthetic lens, the drama began with the furore over the spike in the number of young people who registered as new voters. In light of this, political parties had run relentless campaigns targeting young voters.
There is a deeper issue here, however. Over the past three decades, voter apathy among young people has been a knotty and vexing challenge that many scholars and policymakers have grappled with. What is provided – almost constantly – by the youth as a reason for the general apathy is a distrust of formal politics.
While young people may see voting as trivial, especially in comparison to their purported different and new forms of engaging with democracy, I grapple with understanding how they will be staking a claim in the future of a country they will inherit.
There is one thing South Africans are certain of about the elections: the proliferation of new political parties. Insofar as this year’s elections are concerned, of the independent candidates and newly registered parties expected to contest the elections – including Build One SA and Rise Mzansi – it is the emergence of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, backed by former president Jacob Zuma, and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT), that ushered in a new era of unprecedented opposition politics in the democratic and political space.
Ironically, the MK Party, whose leader has been blamed for state capture and many other of the country’s failures, has enjoyed prominent winning streaks in the courts to ensure that Zuma is not removed from its parliamentary lists, and the party continues to use the name and logo of Umkhonto weSizwe that the ANC claimed belonged to its military wing.
As the tumultuous clock of the high-stakes elections ticks on, the DA decided to provide its own twist to the political theatre through its advertisement featuring the burning of the SA flag.
The DA’s provocative move, intended to make a strong statement about the party’s view on the performance of the ANC, has backfired and caused outrage among most citizens. The DA’s response that its advert was well-intentioned is of even more significant concern.
In a country already fraught with racial tension and polarisation, using intentions as a blanket justification for disrespectful actions towards national symbols sets a dangerous precedent. Resorting to such extreme measures to capture attention illuminates a lack of understanding of the far-reaching consequences of such actions.
As the curtain closes on campaigns, it is more important than ever that citizens and political parties approach national symbols with the reverence and respect they deserve.
