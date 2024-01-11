ANC NEC to discuss Fikile Mbalula's Nkandla comments: sources

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the conduct of its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, who this week told a party gathering that ANC MPs lied to parliament in the Nkandla matter to protect its then leader Jacob Zuma.

At the weekend, Mbalula told ANC supporters in Mpumalanga that party MPs lied when they defended the building of a swimming pool at Zuma’s homestead by saying it was a fire pool.

Mbalula's comments have angered several NEC members, including national chair Gwede Mantashe who said he doesn’t understand why Mbalula would open “old wounds” such as the Nkandla matter.

Other NEC members TimesLIVE spoke to said Mbalula’s comment may jeopardise ANC MPs who were part of the ad hoc committee on Nkandla in that they might be hauled over the coals for perjury.

Three NEC sources said Mbalula’s insistence on continuously making media comments went against his role as defined by the ANC constitution and communications protocol.