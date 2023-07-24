Significance of names and origins in umnombo

Upon arrival, I watched and participated in a ritual called umshwamo where all family members were given a piece of meat "marinated" in the contents of the gall bladder, the bile. I participated in many other rituals while also seeing family I hadn’t seen since pre-Covid and meeting others for the first time. I was unable to properly interact and chat with Mathole as I should as a fellow sangoma.
Fortunately, I could rectify that the following day. I sought her out in her allocated bedroom. We observed the necessary formalities and retired into conversation. She is a brilliant woman.
We spoke about families and their unwillingness to embrace their children that are destined to be izangoma. The stigma and criticism are why people opt to attend initiation school without alerting anyone at the cost of familial support. Keeping family in the dark is not possible because family must participate and bear witness to their child becoming umngoma.
We spoke about existing within familial spaces and occasions post initiation school as a sangoma. This is where she, Mathole, said something deeply profound: “I don’t care about whether people in my family agree with my calling. I care about the name they refer to me by.
"At my ceremony I was given a name, and they have to use that name. When they call me by my birth name I feel as though they are weakening and undermining me and diminishing my strength as a sangoma. Rather they call me by what I am to them, Makazi or Mzala or sisi.”
I had an “aha!” moment as I realised why my gobelas (Shamans) were both so pedantic and insistent on me being called Mayihlome by people, especially when I was in initiation school. They would lecture people who called me Zipho, often threatening to fine them a bottle of gin or a live chicken. As an initiate I was vulnerable, which is why my gobelas individually fought for me to be called Mayihlome – to protect me spiritually.
I thought Mathole’s utterances were interestingly profound, especially as I contextualised the fact that with each journey one embarks on in the isiXhosa culture, one receives a new name. when you’re born, you’re named. At marriage, you’re named – specifically as a woman. When my mother got married, her in-laws named her Nombasa, my gran named her Nonice. Yes, No-Nice, we laugh about it always. Young men journeying into manhood are also given new names during or after their initiation.
I realised that each journey solicits not only a new name but added responsibilities, changed behaviour and dress. The people in a married woman’s marital home, for example, are to know her for her nurturing and agility. She is also to personify her name.
When one undergoes initiation, they have igama lokugula (a name associated with their calling). Their name is personified by them and the purpose that they serve on the generational spectrum. My name is Mayihlome, which means “let’s bear arms”. When they sing me praises, they would say, mayihlome ihlasele “to bear arms and attack”. Hectic, I know.
I believe that in our life’s journeys, we personify the names given to us. In my journey I will be a gift to my loved ones and those who encounter me (Zipho). I will also fight passionately for them and what I believe in (Mayihlome).
Significance of names and origins in umnombo
My name is Mayihlome!
I understand how that may be confusing – especially given that this article is authored by Zipho, so let me explain! But first, an anecdote.
Earlier in the year I was favoured enough to attend my first umnombo (ancestry) ceremony at my maternal grandmother’s (Madlamini) home village of Lower Nqwara, Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape. By my understanding, umnombo serves as homage to all ancestors, young and old, as well as all living family members and clansmen.
The ceremony also serves as a trace of the lineage of the clan, its origins, members, their spouses, children and related and affiliated clans. Madlamini’s paternal grandmother, Elizabeth ( known as Lizbedi), was a Booi maiden, she never married. She did have two suspiciously fair-skinned children – Frank and Eleanor.
Lizbedi had a slew of siblings much like my grandmother. One of her brothers Mkhulu Ntsizi’s grandchildren hosted the umnombo ceremony. I hope I haven’t lost you with this very complicated family tree, my apologies if I have – I’m going towards the point I promise.
The ceremony was overseen and guided by isangoma, selected by the family. Our family entrusted a lady called uMathole and her initiate uMambhele who walked them through the five-day journey that involved specific rituals like cleansing, the acknowledgment of water spirits and sacrifice. I was only in attendance towards the end of the ceremony.
