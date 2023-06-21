NATHANIEL LEE | Arm youth with skills to get ahead in life and build a better future for SA

Almost five decades after Soweto pupils took to the streets to protest against being taught in Afrikaans, viewed as the language of the oppressor, and on the eve of three decades of democracy, there seems to be no end in sight to the struggles of the youth of SA.
As we celebrate Youth Month in June, anchored around Youth Day on June 16, the youth of SA have to contend with myriad challenges which include in the main high levels of unemployment, limited access to quality education, crime, violence and substance abuse, to mention just a few.
The youth unemployment rate, measuring job seekers between 15 and 24 years old, rose to 62.1% in the first quarter of 2023, the highest in a year, from 61% in the previous three-month period. From the figures, 37% account for those who have completely disengaged from the labour market and referred to as not in education, employment or training. (NEET)
These figures represent a powder keg, which can have social repercussion such as a rise in the already unacceptable crime levels bedeviling the country. This in turn may trigger mental health struggles which will exercise a negative effect on SA’s health and economic systems.
It may be for the current realities that cabinet approved the Youth Month programme under the theme, “Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future”.
Cabinet urged society to intensify efforts to ensure young people access opportunities which allow them to enter active participation in the economy. For its part, drug abuse weakens efforts to affirm and empower the youth. Substance abuse fuels incidents of violence in schools which derail teaching and learning. Youth challenges lead to despondency which dissuades them from participation in the political life of the country and thus excludes them from decision-making processes.
The loss of agency is manifested through voter apathy among young people. In 1994 the voter turnout for the national elections stood at 86.6% and dropped to 66.1% in 2019. For the local government elections, less than 20% of the population aged between 18 and 35 bothered to register to vote. As the custodians of the country’s future, the challenges of the youth cannot be left unattended.
The youth unemployment crisis should be addressed through a joint programme of job creation and education reform. The education system is one that prepares the youth for unemployment as its focus is on the production of job seekers instead of job creators. Broadening access to education for pupils is not sufficient on its own.
Education should enable them to holistically blossom to the full. It should be comprehensive and address itself to the development of the body, the nourishment of the mind, the sublimation of the emotions and the regeneration of the soul. To ameliorate the unemployment scourge, there should be an emphasis on strengthening the entrepreneurship sector and bridging the digital divide between rural and urban areas which makes this impossible.
In the short term, qualified and skilled youth can eliminate the skills shortage and in the long term, start their own businesses, which will create new markets, boost employment and alleviate poverty leading to improved economic growth in SA.
On drug abuse, schools should set up partnerships with parents to jointly monitor what the pupils are up to. As Chinese philosopher Confucius points out, “The strength of a nation is derived from the integrity of the home.”
Pupils who experience psycho-social challenges such as anger should receive counselling and be exposed to character development programmes. In addition, they should be sensitised to the effects of drug abuse on them and society. Youth voter apathy should be tackled through civic and citizenship education such as voter education lessons on good citizenship.
Pupil agency should be cultivated through the introduction of a culture of democracy in the classroom. The youth should be encouraged to first register to vote as they constitute the majority of the SA electorate which can sway an election and bring about the much-needed change.
The involvement of the youth in politics will energise the political landscape and help to keep the candidates accountable. This will propel the country in a new and progressive direction and secure a better future for the next generation. The youth of 2023 owe it to the youth of 1976 to become agents of change and contribute towards nation-building to ensure that the efforts of the latter were not in vain.
NATHANIEL LEE | Arm youth with skills to get ahead in life and build a better future for SA
Projects needed to avert social ills, encourage involvement in political processes
