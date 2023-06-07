NATHANIEL LEE | Smoking holds no benefits, but deadly drawbacks abound with every puff

Last Wednesday on May 31, SA joined the world in observing World No Tobacco Day, which is observed every year. Through this initiative, the World Health Organisation (WHO) aims to raise awareness and educate the public about the dangers of smoking.
German scientists identified the link between smoking and lung cancer in the late 1920s, which sparked campaigns against tobacco use. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and a global health concern. Global researchers put the number of tobacco users in the world at 1.1-billion according to a study conducted in 2022. It is estimated that one person dies every six seconds from a tobacco-related disease. That is a huge number of people to die so unnecessarily.
Smoking is also listed as a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, lung cancers and mouth cancers. The WHO estimates that tobacco use caused 5.4-million deaths in 2004 only and 100-million deaths over the course of the 20th century. These grisly figures do not count the 600,000 deaths that result from passive smoking referred to as second hand smoking or environmental tobacco smoke during the same year. I guess it is time there are consequences for those who expose others to passive smoking, risking their lives in the process.
Smoking is an anti-social habit that should be done in absolute privacy away from those who chose not to smoke. Unlike drinking alcohol, which is not offensive to the person nearby, unless the drinker is unruly, smoking is highly offensive in the company of non-smokers.
Smoking also has a significantly negative impact on general oral health. It leads to tooth discoloration because the nicotine found in cigarettes can stain the teeth yellow or brown. Smiling then becomes a challenge and the teeth become prone to cavities.
Furthermore, bad breath or halitosis results from continued smoking. This is due to the chemicals in tobacco which linger in the mouth causing an unpleasant smell that can be hard to get rid of. Smokers are also at a higher risk of developing bleeding gums or gum disease because tobacco use weakens their immune system’s ability to fight infections effectively.
Oral cancer is the severest consequence of smoking with smokers likely to develop cancers affecting the lips, cheeks, throat, and floor of the mouth.
There does not seem to be any benefit to be derived from smoking as it is a sure way of taking people to early graves. For a person who has never smoked the best advice would be not to start. The benefits of quitting smoking are, however, manifold. There are immediate health benefits as the risk of smoking-related diseases is dramatically reduced.
Quitting before the age of 40 is said to reduce the risk of premature death by about 90% and can add as much as 10 years to life expectancy. After 20 years of not smoking the risk of stroke would have been reduced to that of a person who has never smoked. Another welcome benefit, especially during these times of high inflation is that the financial burden placed on smokers, the healthcare systems, and society will be greatly reduced.
To mediate and prevent children from smoking, parents need to avoid smoking at all or at least not do it in front of their children. Parental smoking has been shown to be the common factor leading to pupils smoking. For their part, schools should design programmes to prevent tobacco use. They should also develop and enforce policy on tobacco use. In addition, they should provide instruction about the negative physiological and social consequences of tobacco use, social influences on use, peer norms regarding use, and refusal skills.
Schools should also provide tobacco use prevention education from kindergarten through matric. Teachers should be provided with programme-specific training, and also encourage the involvement of parents or families in support of school-based programmes to prevent tobacco use. Smoking pupils and staff should be supported in their cessation efforts. The prevention programme should be assessed at regular intervals.
Schools are best placed to support initiatives such as the one by the WHO through ongoing campaigns that raise awareness and educate pupils about the dangers of smoking. This will ensure longer lives for the citizens of our country.
NATHANIEL LEE | Smoking holds no benefits, but deadly drawbacks abound with every puff
WHO estimates tobacco use caused 100-million deaths in the 20th century
Image: 123RF
