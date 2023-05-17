NATHANIEL LEE | Ideal pupils are desired future leaders teachers and parents can help build

Fundamental pedagogy refers to the introduction of the student to the academic study of education. According to this discipline, education is the intentional process of the adult leading the child towards adulthood.The presupposition here is that the teacher is the adult who leads the pupil towards the ultimate goal of adulthood which is the general aim of education.
Stemming from this definition, it is clear that teaching is a difficult job. This is because the attributes of adulthood are a rarity since it is not based on age, but strictly on emotional maturity. Adults are characterised by self-confidence, independence, solid decision-making and adaptability to change. However, the job of the teacher is made easier when pupils possess certain characteristics that can place them in the category of ideal pupils.
These characteristics endear such pupils to teachers and serve as a motivation for them to refine their practice. A pupil should first and foremost be one who wishes to acquire knowledge and wisdom or skills in a particular field or develop his or her intellectual capabilities.
To expedite such knowledge acquisition it is important that a pupil should not only read to pass tests or examinations, but to read for life. Today’s readers are tomorrow’s leaders.
Reading for pleasure is essential in this regard. To optimise classroom teaching and learning interaction, ideal pupils ask questions which are key to learning. Questions are important to gauge where the pupil is and also beneficial for the class as a whole because chances are that others have the same question. Teachers also prefer hard-working pupils who apply themselves to their lessons.
Sometimes a pupil may be cognitively endowed yet lack in application, resulting in them not reaching their full potential. Pupils manifest their diligence by completing their assignments on time and always seeking ways to improve. Ideal pupils are all-rounders who participate in extra-mural activities which help them to gain confidence which can improve their academic success.
These activities also provide platforms to exercise leadership and teach teamwork in the accomplishment of common goals. By exercising leadership, they help the teacher in the creation of the desired classroom atmosphere. Classes with good leaders are good classes.
Another factor that endears pupils to teachers is the level of motivation for learning as lack of motivation can serve as a disincentive to learning and ultimate to dropping out. It is easy to teach motivated pupils because they want to be at school to learn and to succeed.
Teachers also love pupils who are problem solvers as they can be used to develop other pupils to become problem solvers and thus turn classrooms into problem-free environments. Ideal pupils seize opportunities to maximise their learning potential.
Free and compulsory basic education as is provided in South African schools is such an opportunity in addition to the provision of basic meals through the National School Nutrition Project (NSNP). The programme seeks to improve the ability of children to learn by combating malnutrition, reducing hunger and improving school attendance.
Furthermore, ideal pupils are solid citizens who follow rules and procedures and are not disruptive and troublesome. They are well behaved and easy to deal with. Most essentially, ideal pupils have strong support systems. This is one area pupils do not have control over as they cannot choose who their parents are. There are those parents who completely abdicate responsibility for their children to schools.
Such negative circumstances can be overcome but it is much easier if healthy support systems are in place for pupils to maximise their learning potential.
Parents who have the best interest of their children at heart attend school meetings, monitor the pupil’s homework and generally motivate the pupil. Such support is indispensable for ensuring that the pupil succeeds. It gives them that extra edge such as that given to football teams by their supporters.
In the final analysis the education of children should be a collective effort of the teacher, the parents and the pupils themselves. Schools function more like a three-legged pot whose legs have to all stand firm lest shambles come to pass. Both teachers and pupils should work in partnership to ensure that the adulthood aim is realised through patient nurturing of the pupils.
NATHANIEL LEE | Ideal pupils are desired future leaders teachers and parents can help build
Learners should not only read to pass exams or tests, but to read for life
Image: 123RF
