Little lives lost a roll call of shame for weak ANC-led state
NATHANIEL LEE | Young pupils drowning in pit toilets makes a mockery of democracy
By Nathaniel Lee - 22 March 2023 - 12:23
Michael Komape, Lumka Mkhethwa and now Langalam Viki. These are all names on the list of SA’s roll call of shame with the death of Langalam two weeks ago casting a pall on the celebration of Human Rights Day on Tuesday.
Five-year-old Michael died in 2014 after falling into a pit toilet at his primary school in Limpopo. Four years later, in 2018, five-year-old Lumka also fell into a plain pit toilet at school in the Eastern Cape. Two weeks ago, the lifeless body of four-year-old Langalam was discovered at her school at Glen Grey in the Eastern Cape after she had failed to return home the previous day...
