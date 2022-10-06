JEAN-PAUL POPHAIM AND KELEBOGILE OLIVIER | Homeless shelters need regular support from government and society
Status of homelessness often met with discrimination and stigmatisation
By Jean-Paul Pophaim and Kelebogile Olivier - 06 October 2022 - 11:01
Homelessness is a complex social issue across the globe and SA is no exception. With the dire socioeconomic state of our country, the growth of the homeless population is expected to continue on an upward trajectory.
With the lack of social support and the exponential growth of unemployment and poverty rates – many more will inevitably become homeless. Without reliable statistics, the SA homeless population is estimated to be between 100,000 and 200,000. The real number of homeless people is believed to be much higher due to their high mobility and the transient nature of the homeless population...
JEAN-PAUL POPHAIM AND KELEBOGILE OLIVIER | Homeless shelters need regular support from government and society
Status of homelessness often met with discrimination and stigmatisation
Homelessness is a complex social issue across the globe and SA is no exception. With the dire socioeconomic state of our country, the growth of the homeless population is expected to continue on an upward trajectory.
With the lack of social support and the exponential growth of unemployment and poverty rates – many more will inevitably become homeless. Without reliable statistics, the SA homeless population is estimated to be between 100,000 and 200,000. The real number of homeless people is believed to be much higher due to their high mobility and the transient nature of the homeless population...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos