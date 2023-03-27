BUSI KHESWA | Social workers are agents of human rights
By Busi Kheswa - 27 March 2023 - 08:37
It is a fitting reality that the 2023 World Social Workers Day, which is celebrated annually in March, coincides with SA’s Human Rights Month. Even better, the World Social Workers Day, which is observed on the third Tuesday of March annually, this year fell on the same day as SA’s Human Rights Day – March 21.
Access to care by social workers is a fundamental human right, which every well-meaning government should seek to make available to its citizens. As we observe Human Rights Month, let us also recognise and celebrate those who work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in society...
BUSI KHESWA | Social workers are agents of human rights
It is a fitting reality that the 2023 World Social Workers Day, which is celebrated annually in March, coincides with SA’s Human Rights Month. Even better, the World Social Workers Day, which is observed on the third Tuesday of March annually, this year fell on the same day as SA’s Human Rights Day – March 21.
Access to care by social workers is a fundamental human right, which every well-meaning government should seek to make available to its citizens. As we observe Human Rights Month, let us also recognise and celebrate those who work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in society...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos