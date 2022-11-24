The assault comes just before the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign starts on Friday.
Durban matric pupil brutally beaten by gang who accused her of stealing cellphone
Image: Supplied
A 19-year-old matric pupil is unable to write the rest of her exams after she was allegedly beaten by five people in Umlazi, south of Durban.
The pupil had completed her isiZulu paper when she was allegedly approached by the group who accused her of stealing a cellphone.
She was taken to a place in the sprawling township, where according to the office of the premier she was threatened with a gun and brutally assaulted.
Four suspects, aged between 17 and 24, have been arrested for pointing a firearm and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They appeared in court on Monday. A fifth suspect is still at large.
Image: Supplied
The assault comes just before the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign starts on Friday.
The premier's office said: “The female learner was taken to J-section in Umlazi, where she was threatened with a firearm and assaulted.
“We are aware that police have made arrests in connection with the case, but we also know there is a suspect who is still at large.”
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube condemned violence against women and children as the youngster fights for her life in hospital.
The latest crime statistics show that from July to September 67 children were raped at schools while 19 were murdered at schools.
Dube-Ncube, who was chairing the provincial executive council sitting on Thursday, left the meeting to visit the girl at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.
“We are disturbed about the assault of the 19-year-old female learner who was [beaten] immediately after she finished writing her isiZulu matric paper.
“The pain and suffering this young girl has had to endure at the hands of her fellow schoolmates is deplorable.”
Dube-Ncube said the provincial government is providing psychosocial support to the girl and her family.
“It is unfortunate that she will not be able to finish writing her matric exams, but the department of education will make arrangements for her to write her exams next year.
“Sadly, this incident happened at a time when we are heightening our campaign of no violence against women and children. We appeal to our communities to have a zero-tolerance stance against people who abuse women, children, learners, people with disabilities and the elderly. We will spare no effort to eradicate violence against women and children wherever it occurs.”
