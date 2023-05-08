Some told us how desperate they were to win even a small amount of money to start a food garden in their schools. Others needed shoes, stationery and other basic items. Some shared their daily struggle of learning in overcrowded classrooms where one needs near-supersonic hearing to follow what the teacher is saying.
NWABISA MAKUNGA | School quiz more than just question a Q&A event, but moment of affirmation
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
It must have been around 1991 or 92. I lived with my grandmother in a small, farming town called Addo in the Eastern Cape.
My gran was the principal of the Bukani Primary School to which I went. She was a drill sergeant at school and at home. Leisurely reading was mandatory for me. That year the regional newspaper, the Evening Post, which circulated in Gqeberha and surrounding towns, ran a knowledge quiz competition for kids.
My gran instructed me to enter it, but she was clear I would get no help from her. Every week for the duration of the competition, I would sit on our dining table, meticulously answering all the questions and then uTat’uTipa – our school caretaker who was like family to us – would go post my answers to the newspaper.
One afternoon he returned with a letter marked for me. I had won. The joy I felt reading that letter can never be put to words. It wasn’t about the school stationery and the 50 odd rand that would come my way. It was about the psychological affirmation that winning a knowledge competition meant to me, a young girl in a rural farming town in apartheid SA.
I’d like to believe that such moments of affirmation, although seemingly small, were important building blocks for the path I would take later in life.
On Saturday, Sowetan will hold our first school quiz at our premises in Parktown, Johannesburg. Quiz teams from high schools across Gauteng will battle it out for prizes worth… well, a lot more than R50.
The selection of these schools was eye-opening for me. From scores of entries, we had to choose the final cohort of 32 schools to participate in the live quiz. With their entry forms, schools had to write motivations letters for selection.
I’ve read every single one of them and I can tell you, selecting only 32 was a tough ask. The ones that struck a chord with me were those written by the pupils themselves, at times by hand. Just pen and paper telling a compelling and authentic story.
