SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Watch the final ‘Justice Served’ fact or fiction quiz with the cast of the Netflix series

Netflix’s action-drama Justice Served, which began streaming from July 29 in 190 countries, is a six-part local series featuring an all-African cast and crew. An enigmatic group of freedom fighters leave the fate of an accused murderer in the hands of the public, so expect to encounter many twists and turns as the story unfolds.

This third and final quiz segment will give you more behind-the-scenes info from Justice Served cast members Hlomla Dandala, Morne Visser and Lerato Mvelase as Spotlight presenter Collette Prince leads them through the questions. Don't forget to download the thrilling Justice Served episodes themselves each Friday.

Justice Served is produced by Meraki Studios in association with Ochre Media. The cast also includes: Pallance Soja Dladla, Alex McGregor, Dineo Rasedile, Panch Gasela and Motshabi Tyelele.

