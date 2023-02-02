Sowetan newspaper is calling on Gauteng quintile 1 high schools to nominate a group of four pupils to participate in its first school quiz.
The competition will see high school pupils battle it out for cash prizes worth R95,000.
Each school may only enter one group for the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz competition. Pupils must be in grades 8 to 12.
Entries open on February 14 and close on March 17. The competition runs from April 5 to May 27.
There is a R50,000 cash prize for the winning school, R30,000 for the first runner-up, and R15,000 for the second runner-up. Loads of additional sponsored prizes will be given away as well.
SA Home Loans is the main sponsor of the competition.
Copies of Sowetan will be delivered to participating schools for its duration.
AFHCO-Africa Housing Company is also sponsoring the competition and giving away a R50,000 university bursary, which includes student accommodation, to the winning school.
The principal from the winning school will identify a pupil from the participating group who will then receive full tuition to study at any university of their choice that is affiliated to AFHCO.
Sowetan editor-in-chief Nwabisa Makunga said the competition was a platform to enhance quality of education.
FOR ENTRY FORMS OR MORE INFORMATION contact Philile Mathebula on sowetanschoolquiz@arena.africa or call 011 280 3000
Entries must be submitted at the Sowetan office, Arena Holdings Buildings - Hill On Empire, 16 Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, or via email: sowetanschoolquiz@arena.africa by midday on Friday, March 17 2023.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Sowetan calls on high schools to enter quiz competition
Cash prizes worth R200,000 on offer
Sowetan newspaper is calling on Gauteng quintile 1 high schools to nominate a group of four pupils to participate in its first school quiz.
The competition will see high school pupils battle it out for cash prizes worth R95,000.
Each school may only enter one group for the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz competition. Pupils must be in grades 8 to 12.
Entries open on February 14 and close on March 17. The competition runs from April 5 to May 27.
There is a R50,000 cash prize for the winning school, R30,000 for the first runner-up, and R15,000 for the second runner-up. Loads of additional sponsored prizes will be given away as well.
SA Home Loans is the main sponsor of the competition.
Copies of Sowetan will be delivered to participating schools for its duration.
AFHCO-Africa Housing Company is also sponsoring the competition and giving away a R50,000 university bursary, which includes student accommodation, to the winning school.
The principal from the winning school will identify a pupil from the participating group who will then receive full tuition to study at any university of their choice that is affiliated to AFHCO.
Sowetan editor-in-chief Nwabisa Makunga said the competition was a platform to enhance quality of education.
FOR ENTRY FORMS OR MORE INFORMATION contact Philile Mathebula on sowetanschoolquiz@arena.africa or call 011 280 3000
Entries must be submitted at the Sowetan office, Arena Holdings Buildings - Hill On Empire, 16 Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, or via email: sowetanschoolquiz@arena.africa by midday on Friday, March 17 2023.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos