FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | Ramaphosa’s make-believe gaining momentum
Ministers now copy president’s all-talk no-action style
A casual chat with a teetotaller friend on the harmful effects veered towards the direction of marijuana and how this herb would have done with better public relations.
He should know. He is a recovering alcoholic who is passionate about spreading the gospel of those who live with addiction, to know that they are not condemned to perpetual hell on earth...
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | Ramaphosa’s make-believe gaining momentum
Ministers now copy president’s all-talk no-action style
A casual chat with a teetotaller friend on the harmful effects veered towards the direction of marijuana and how this herb would have done with better public relations.
He should know. He is a recovering alcoholic who is passionate about spreading the gospel of those who live with addiction, to know that they are not condemned to perpetual hell on earth...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos