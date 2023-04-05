Selection of 32 schools moves Sowetan school quiz to next round

After a rigorous selection process, 32 schools that will compete in the first Sowetan school quiz have been selected.
The schools that made the cut for the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz are: Letsatsing Combined School, Jabulani Technical High School, Hope Fountain Combined School, Modiri Techincal High School, Mahlenga Secondary School, Jet Nteo Secondary School, Seanamarena High School, Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation, Morris Isaacson High School, Mapetla High School, Tiisetsong Secondary School, Aurora Girls High School, Vosloorus Comprehensive School, St. Francis College, Alexandra Secondary School, Naledi High School, Phomolong Secondary School, Emadwaleni Secondary School, Lufhereng Secondary School, Kelokitso Comprehensive School, OR Tambo Secondary School, Aha-thuto Secondary School, I.R Lesolang Secondary School, Inkonkane Junior Secondary School, Springs Girls High School, Letsibogo Girls High School, The Vaal High Shool, Thulano Secondary School, Maphutha Secondary School, Lofentse Girls High School, Selelekela Secondary School and Charlotte Maxeke Secondary School.
"We are excited to announce some of the brightest minds and ambitious youngsters to participate in our quiz.
"Their written motivations for entering the competition were compelling and affirmed that this initiative, which aims to give them a platform, is an important one. Congratulations to all of them for making it this far," said Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga.
When the schools reopen next week, the distribution of copies of the Sowetan newspaper will commence at participating schools.
The newspapers will serve as study material for each school.
Pupils will be required to read Sowetan from cover to cover, as questions from the quiz will be taken from the articles published in the newspaper.
Elimination rounds and quiz dates are scheduled to take place next month over three consecutive Saturdays – with May 13 being the first elimination round boasting 128 learners from all 32 schools.
Quarterfinals which will take place on May 20 and will see 16 schools battling it out on May 27. Thereafter it will be the semifinals and then the finals to announce the first and second runner-ups and the winning school.
The participating schools will be competing for R95,000 in cash prizes sponsored by SA Home Loans, which is the main sponsor of the competition.
There is a R50,000 cash prize for the winning school, R30,000 for the first runner-up and R15,000 for the second runner-up.
Loads of additional sponsored prizes will also be given away.
Africa Housing Company (AFHCO) is also sponsoring the competition and giving away a R50,000 university bursary, which includes student accommodation, to the winning school.
The principal from the winning school will identify a pupil from the participating group who will receive full tuition to study at any university of their choice that is affiliated to AFHCO.
BATA and Toughees have sponsored 128 pairs of school shoes to the total value of R33,964 to pupils from the 32 participating schools.
Other sponsors are:
- VAYA footwear which will give away 12 brand new pairs of sneakers for the top three winning schools plus an additional nine pairs for the reader competition. The sneakers have a total value of R25,200;
- Freedom Stationary sponsored 128 stationary pack items such as two quire hard cover books, soft cover exercise books, rulers, rubbers, pens and pencils to top-up the pupils stationery for their second term;
- FUTURELIFE sponsored 500g Futurelife Smart Food and 700g Futurelife Smart Oats Classic towards the 128 goodie bags valued at R 22,735;
- BIC World donated additional blue pens and pencils towards the 128 learner goodie bags;
- Bargain Books donated R15,000 worth of reading books and novels which are age appropriate to the grade 8 to 12 pupils that make it to the top 16 schools in the quarter final round which will be taking place on the second Saturday of elimination rounds; and
- Eastgate Shopping Centre is sponsoring R10,000 worth of shopping vouchers which will be awarded to the Top 16 schools that make it to the quarter finals rounds.
