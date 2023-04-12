SOWETAN | Arrests should let Fort Hare shine again
By Sowetan - 12 April 2023 - 09:32
The news of the arrest at the weekend of the suspects in the murders of the University of Fort Hare employees is most welcome.
Fort Hare has down the years held pride of place as a pioneering African university that contributed to the development of this country and not least of all for its moulding of political leaders that eventually played immeasurable roles in the liberation of Southern African nations. It is a legacy that we as a nation cannot dare allow to be soiled by latter day shenanigans of those serving selfish interests...
SOWETAN | Arrests should let Fort Hare shine again
The news of the arrest at the weekend of the suspects in the murders of the University of Fort Hare employees is most welcome.
Fort Hare has down the years held pride of place as a pioneering African university that contributed to the development of this country and not least of all for its moulding of political leaders that eventually played immeasurable roles in the liberation of Southern African nations. It is a legacy that we as a nation cannot dare allow to be soiled by latter day shenanigans of those serving selfish interests...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos