Eastern Cape police have opened an attempted murder case after a University of Fort Hare employee was found bound and gagged in his flat.
The alarm was raised when the 32-year-old did not report for work on Wednesday, said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.
His colleagues went to his flat in Alice, where they found him.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No injuries were reported. No arrest [has yet been] made.”
Kinana said police “do not relate or associate this incident with previous incidents reported and associated with Fort Hare University employees”.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Alice police station or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.
Bound and gagged Fort Hare employee rescued after home attack
Image: Rod Bally/ File photo
