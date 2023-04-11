Police welcome progress in University of Fort Hare murder investigations

Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, was shot dead on January 6 about 15m from the gate of Buhlungu’s residence in Alice, Eastern Cape.
The university’s fleet manager, Petrus Roets, was killed in a suspected hit in March last year near a set of traffic lights at the Gonubie off-ramp while driving home from work.
TimesLIVE reported that shots were also fired at the house of the deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, Prof Renuka Vithal, in March last year, with a bullet lodging in her fridge. A man carrying a gun was captured on CCTV footage climbing over a wall and firing three shots at the entrance to Buhlungu’s house in the same month.
This was followed by a “hit list” containing the names of 16 senior officials, mostly executive managers. The most senior ones had “R600,000" written next to their names.
The university has been working with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to clamp down on tender corruption, the suspicious awarding of honours degrees and the mismanagement of funds at the institution.
Buhlungu has expressed concern that some of the perpetrators are former and current employees of the university.
One of the accused is a former SRC member-turned-businessman who is a service provider to the university.
“Mr Bongani Peter was the fleet officer of Fort Hare. He is on suspension for corruption but he has also been held for this murder. For us, it's a shame that one of our own who gets paid by the university and has a job and responsibility not only has allegedly been stealing from the fleet department but has also allegedly been planning murder,” he said.
Buhlungu has commended the police on their work so far, saying, “We are appreciative of the effort and the professionalism of the task team.” He said he was sure that some of the accused had “aiders and abettors” and that they would be caught soon.
Cele, speaking outside Alice magistrate's court, said: “The team has dealt with people who come from different parts of the country. We are happy with the team and hope they have done a good job.
“I can say that we are progressing and there will be further investigations which will take us to the next steps ... it's just the beginning.”
TimesLIVE
Police welcome progress in University of Fort Hare murder investigations
Image: Supplied:SAPS
Police minister Bheki Cele has urged investigators to leave no stone unturned in their search for everyone involved in the series of attacks on University of Fort Hare (UFH) employees.
Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khiwa, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Zando/Dlamini appeared in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a string of charges, including for the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, and fleet manager Petrus Roets who were shot dead less than a year apart.
Police arrested the five men at the long weekend, and charged them with murder and attempted murder, as well as for fraud and corruption. Two of the accused face additional charges related to the possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The matter was on Tuesday attended by UFH vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, Cele, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha. Heavily armed police were present inside and outside the court.
The five men, including two former UFH employees, a former SRC member and two alleged hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal, remain in custody and will apply for bail in May.
