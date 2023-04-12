×

South Africa

Loadshedding back to stage 5 until further notice

12 April 2023 - 09:27
Eskom has implement stage 5 load-shedding until further notice. File image
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

Eskom has plunged South Africans back to stage 5 loadshedding after minimal stages of blackouts over the Easter weekend.  

The power utility implemented stage 5 loadshedding on Wednesday morning due to high demand.  

Eskom’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said:  “Due to higher than expected demand, stage 5 load-shedding continued from 5am until further notice. Eskom will provide an update later this afternoon [Wednesday],” she said.  

TimesLIVE

