Eskom has plunged South Africans back to stage 5 loadshedding after minimal stages of blackouts over the Easter weekend.
The power utility implemented stage 5 loadshedding on Wednesday morning due to high demand.
Eskom’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: “Due to higher than expected demand, stage 5 load-shedding continued from 5am until further notice. Eskom will provide an update later this afternoon [Wednesday],” she said.
TimesLIVE
Loadshedding back to stage 5 until further notice
Image: Gallo Image/iStock
Eskom has plunged South Africans back to stage 5 loadshedding after minimal stages of blackouts over the Easter weekend.
The power utility implemented stage 5 loadshedding on Wednesday morning due to high demand.
Eskom’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: “Due to higher than expected demand, stage 5 load-shedding continued from 5am until further notice. Eskom will provide an update later this afternoon [Wednesday],” she said.
TimesLIVE
Justice department unveils plans to miminise impact of power cuts at courts
Electricity minister denies EFF's 'national shutdown' had anything to do with loadshedding suspension
'Ministers must also feel pain of power blackouts'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos