THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Society must safeguard the Fourth Estate

So, Carl Niehaus thought it was a wise move to leave the Pietermaritzburg high court where he and Jimmy Manyi, now famously known as Mzwanele, had appointed themselves “photographers” taking pictures of journalist Karyn Maughn and advocate Billy Downer to teach a protesting group of media activists about the constitution? Really!
What was he expecting? Demonstrators to roll out a red carpet for him? Was he expecting an ear from sheepish journalists, editors and photographers while lecturing them about jurisprudence and then expecting them to pack their placards and newspaper posters and head back straight to their respective newsrooms?
That was pathetic and low for a man who is synonymous with holding a one-man fruitless protest with a placard emblazoned “Ramaphosa must go”. How cheap it is for the man who a day before the court proceedings invaded the EFF national shutdown. Together with Manyi they were photographed holding hands with Julius Malema, singing their old tired song.
An opportunist of note, who thrives on controversy, from the days as ANC spokesperson, head of the Gauteng Economic Development Agency, Rhema Church spokesperson, MKMVA spokesperson to now at his new, recently launched outfit, Niehaus proved his thirst and hunger for publicity by any means necessary.
Did he take it upon himself or was he mandated by his handlers to go and lecture a group of journalists demonstrating and picketing outside court in solidarity with one of their own they believe is being “persecuted”, like the duo often say in defence of former president Jacob Zuma?
Like a bull in a china shop, Niehaus, who is renowned for wearing camouflage regalia during Zuma’s court appearance or clad in ANC colours during his one man “Ramaphosa must go” demonstration, this time wearing a suit, invaded a group of protesting media activists outside court to teach them about the constitution.
Tension was palpable, and instead, he met his own match in Reggie Moalusi, Sanef chairperson, who took him head-on, and told him to go fly his concrete kite somewhere else, with his condescending and contemptuous attitude. What was he expecting? To be welcomed with open arms and treated with kid gloves with chants like “uCarl ngowethu. Siyavuma?”
How short-sighted. Clearly he was barking up the wrong tree and met his match this time and left with his tail between the legs. Just imagine, had a journalist reminded Niehaus while holding his one-man demonstration outside Nasrec in December that he had actually been expelled from the ANC, and therefore his one-band rally was but an exercise in futility.
He would have been sweating blood, going on and on, whining, moaning and groaning on his favourite social platform, Twitter, spewing bile. It’s ironic that Niehaus thinks his ilk are the ones entitled to organise, mobilise, protest and picket. Media freedom activists have that right too. What’s good for the goose, is good for the gander. Protesting and picketing are enshrined in the constitution, so is freedom of association, expression and the media.
Niehaus had no absolute right to venture into those stupid and myopic theatrics. It will help in future to use his faculty of reasoning before venturing into such an embarrassing drama. That was an unnecessary sideshow, pathetic and disgraceful.
That was nothing but a threat against the Fourth Estate masquerading as a “lecture”. It is times like these when journalists must find strength in unity, and fight to the bitter end against any form of attack, intimidation and censorship, something the self-appointed advocate was trying to do while legal eagles were arguing the matter in court. Media freedom is not only for the media to defend, but society at large.
It is therefore imperative to stand on the barricades and remain vigilant for any encroachment, censorship, intimidation and threats against the Fourth Estate, because repression comes in different ways, including unsolicited lectures.
• Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist, media trainer and journalism lecturer
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Society must safeguard the Fourth Estate
• Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist, media trainer and journalism lecturer
