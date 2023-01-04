At the time he said his expulsion was suspended as he had filed an application to appeal the decision.
In this interview Niehaus is particularly critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa and what he considers to be Ramaphosa’s role in “liberalising” the ANC to make it more palatable for “white monopoly capital”.
He outlines his distaste for Ramaphosa and the direction the ANC has taken under his leadership.
“Ultimately, I believe my fellow comrades in the ANC will see the way and eventually leave the party,” he said.
LISTEN | 'Yes, I want to get rid of Ramaphosa', Niehaus spills on political movement
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Listen to what he has to say:
Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus will host a Twitter Spaces tonight at 7pm where listeners will engage with him on his proposed “political movement”.
Niehaus recently announced his intention to form a “political movement” aimed at furthering the goals of the radical economic transformation agenda in South Africa.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, Niehaus, who was a member of the ANC for 43-years, said his proposed movement stems from what he perceives to be the ANC’s failure to live up to core ideologies upon which the party was formed.
Niehaus was expelled last month after a disciplinary hearing in which he “failed to show remorse”. He tendered his “resignation” from the ANC two weeks later.
Carl Niehaus resigns from ANC after expulsion appeal
