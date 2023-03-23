Joshco tenants take advantage of debt settlement discounts
Improved rental collection plan
The Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) has in a bid to collect rent introduced settlement discount vouchers.
The vouchers include an annual 50% Black Friday special from November 1 to 30, a 30% discount voucher on immediate settlement of arrears (1 to 30 days), a settlement discount on the outstanding balance of 90 days or more up of up to R50,000, and a settlement discount on the outstanding balance of 90 days or more, for debt exceeding R50,000...
