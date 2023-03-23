×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joshco tenants take advantage of debt settlement discounts

Improved rental collection plan

23 March 2023 - 07:00
Mpho Koka Journalist

The Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) has in a bid to collect rent introduced settlement discount vouchers.

The vouchers include an annual 50% Black Friday special from November 1 to 30, a 30% discount voucher on immediate settlement of arrears (1 to 30 days), a settlement discount on the outstanding balance of 90 days or more up of up to R50,000, and a settlement discount on the outstanding balance of 90 days or more, for debt exceeding R50,000...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...