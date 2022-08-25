City of Joburg pauses flat evictions
Unemployed tenants urged to make payment arrangements
People renting flats in Roodepoort can breathe a sigh of relief as the City of Johannesburg’s social housing company, Joshco, has temporarily suspended evictions in the area.
Joshco met with Tshedzani tenants who were finding it difficult to pay their monthly rent and non-paying people have been given until early September to make alternative payment arrangements...
