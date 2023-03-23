×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Ethiopia delists 'terrorist' Tigray party

A major step toward establishing an interim regional government

By Reuters - 23 March 2023 - 07:37
A small group of Tigray protesters at the UN.
A small group of Tigray protesters at the UN.
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Addis Ababa Ethiopias parliament on Wednesday removed the dominant party in the Tigray region from a list of terrorist organisations, a major step toward establishing an interim regional government following the end of a two-year civil war.

The Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), which led the northern region into war with the federal government in late 2020, was designated a terrorist group in May 2021.

The conflict ended with a truce last November after tens of thousands of people were killed and millions forced from their homes.

Ethiopias parliament said in a statement that it had approved the delisting with the majority of legislators supporting the decision.

The delisting is a prerequisite to the TPLFs participation in an interim government, which the party nominated its spokesman, Getachew Reda, last week to lead.

Getachew did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent

Access to social media platforms has been restricted in Ethiopia, internet watchdog NetBlocks said, after violent protests sparked by a rift within ...
News
1 month ago

Hospitals in Tigray region struggle to deliver care, Red Cross reveals crisis

Improved security in Ethiopia’s Tigray region since a November ceasefire has allowed aid to reach some previously inaccessible areas, but ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...