SOWETAN | Will Kodwa become the real deal?
Zizi Kodwa seems to have hit the right notes as new minister of sport and arts and culture. Among the new members of cabinet appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently, Kodwa has arguably been the most visible minister after Sputla Ramokgopha, who predictably attracted the biggest limelight thanks to the new ministry of electricity he is heading.
Like Ramokgopa, Kodwa didn’t waste time endearing himself to the South African public. Days after his appointment, he had already agreed to media interviews. In one day last week he visited three media outlets, mapping out his vision of making SA a force to be reckoned with in the arts and sports circles...
