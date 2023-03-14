Decorated academic risks his credibility for mayoral chain
SOWETAN | Makwarela must be held accountable
A highly educated genetic engineer and businessman is exposed for being insolvent and is removed as mayor of SA’s capital because the law prohibits him from holding public office.
However, so desperate was Dr Murunwa Makwarela to stay in the Tshwane mayoral office that he submitted a document purporting to be his rehabilitation certificate, which was meant to affirm his eligibility. ..
