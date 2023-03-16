×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Loadshedding moves to stage 3

By TimesLIVE - 16 March 2023 - 09:14
Eskom's Megawatt Park head offices in Johannesburg.
Eskom 2 Eskom's Megawatt Park head offices in Johannesburg.
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda

Due to some improvements in generation capacity, loadshedding will be reduced to stage 3 until further notice, Eskom says.

Repairs to damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were completed and restored to full capacity earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the electricity utility said the enforced power cuts would move between stages 3 and 4.

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...
Police, nurses allowed to work during 'national shutdown': Malema sheds light ...