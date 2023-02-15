MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Grieving a man like AKA a bit complicated
His demise reminds us of the painful death of his fiancée Anele Tembe
This past weekend, SA was rocked by the news of the brutal murder of hip-hop artist Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA or the Supa Mega. The award-winning musician, along with his lifelong friend, entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was gunned down outside a restaurant located at the popular Florida Road strip in Durban.
A few days following the murder, a video of the incident was circulated on social media and immediately went viral. Some news outlets shared stills from the video, making it nearly impossible for anyone to avoid seeing the gut-wrenching images of the Supa Mega’s last minutes alive. Like many South Africans, I remain tortured by the image of one of our country’s best artists lying on the floor in a pool of his own blood...
