'AKA memorial will celebrate a life that touched many others'

AKA's life will be commemorated at a memorial service to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.
The 35-year-old rapper, who was also known as “The Super Mega”, was shot dead along with his friend Tebello Motsoane (better known as Tibz) on Friday night outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
His father Tony Forbes addressed a media briefing at Rockets in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon, to give details about the memorial service and funeral.
Other family members and the star's girlfriend Nadia Nakai were also in attendance.
“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and the Megacy. It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music,” Forbes said.
The family acknowledged the support from extended family, and said DJ Zinhle's husband Murda Bongz will not attend.
“We'd also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mahosanas. for their unwavering support during this time as Bongani Mahosana will be in absentia at the memorial and the funeral due to observing cultural protocol.”
AKA's memorial will be streamed online.
The late star will be laid to rest in a private funeral on February 18.
"...our focus is to celebrate him and give him the dignified send-off...”
The duo's murder has caused an outcry with many calling for police to do more to fight crime in the country.
Motsoane's family said his memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg, at 5pm on Thursday.
The family said the service will be streamed and details of the funeral will be announced at there.
“His funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend. The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days. Financial contributions are welcomed by the family at this time,” the family said in a statement.
AKA, is among SA's best rappers who produced and wrote many hit songs including Fela In Versace, All Eyes on Me and Baddest.
He shares a daughter, Kairo, with former lover DJ Zinhle.
