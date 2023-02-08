NATHANIEL LEE | Our children's future goes up in flames when schools are burnt
Culture of demand as well as violence as a mechanism to resolve conflict must end
By Nathaniel Lee - 08 February 2023 - 08:27
The spectre of burning schools and other institutions of learning continues to rear its ugly head with potentially devastating consequences for our country. Recently, a group of illegal land occupiers from Olievenhoutbosch, near Centurion, torched part of the Greenhill GB Primary School to the ground after threats of forceful removal from the land they had illegally occupied and built shacks on.
Apparently, part of the land they occupied was used by the school for extramural activities. For this reason, they must have deemed the school a legitimate target to vent their anger and frustration on. According to reports, they smashed the front gate to the school and fence and also cut off its power supply...
