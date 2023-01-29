×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

North West school damaged in suspected torching

29 January 2023 - 13:31
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The damage suffered at Mothelesi secondary school in a fire on Saturday
The damage suffered at Mothelesi secondary school in a fire on Saturday
Image: Supplied

Files, furniture and essential equipment were destroyed during the suspected torching of a North West high school on Saturday.

A pupil living near Mothelesi Secondary School at Shaleng Village, near Pampierstad, raised the alarm.

The provincial education department said in a statement on Sunday it was disturbed to learn the principal’s office and a classroom were burnt.

Education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the incident.

“Such incidents delay the delivery of quality education ... This incident is going to exacerbate the infrastructural backlogs faced by the province. I call on law enforcement agencies to apprehend anyone behind this horrible incident,” she said.

Motsumi said two photocopiers, a printer, fridge, classroom furniture and school files were damaged.

The school was forced to cancel extra lessons on Saturday.

She appealed to the public to work with the department to protect school infrastructure.

“The department relies on communities to ensure that the much-needed resources are taken care of. Anybody with information is requested to contact the local police.”

TimesLIVE

New year, old problems as schools re-open

Unresolved problems, vandalism, overcrowding and late admissions are some of the challenges facing public schools in Gauteng, Limpopo, the North ...
News
2 weeks ago

As schools open, thousands of pupils don't have a classroom to go to

As government schools open for the new academic year in the five inland provinces on Wednesday, it has emerged that 5,201 pupils in three of them are ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding