×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fire rips through Polar Park informal settlement, leaving one dead and hundreds homeless

By TIMESLIVE - 01 January 2023 - 10:44
A fire ripped through the informal settlement, leaving one person dead.
A fire ripped through the informal settlement, leaving one person dead.
Image: screengrab

In a tragic start to the new year a fire ripped through the Polar Park informal settlement in Phillippi, Cape Town. 

According to the Gift of the Givers, the fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

“Over 300 structures burnt out. Close to 1,000 people [were left] displaced and one female passed on. Gift of the Givers will be on site ... to do urgent assessments. Humanitarian aid will follow,” the aid organisation said. 

Ali Sablay of Gift of the Givers said the fire department was still on the scene putting out the last of the flames.

He said it was still unclear what had caused the fire, with some alleging it could have been a candle. 

“The residents are traumatised. It's a very poor community. Some say with the little December bonuses they had, they had bought school clothing and many have had their possessions completely destroyed.”

TimesLIVE

Blaze claims three lives in Cape settlement, another causes chaos

The year has ended in heartache and tragedy for the Western Cape's Masiphumelele community. Two men and a woman died in a fire at the informal ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...