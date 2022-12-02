Julius Malema is the embodiment of the following line coined by Martin Luther King Jr, when he said, “True humility does not know that it is humble. If it did, it would be proud from the contemplation of so fine a virtue.”
KABELO CHABALALA | Malema is not perfect, but he makes leadership attractive and humane
EFF leader in touch with where young people are, what interests them
Image: Antonio Muchave
Julius Malema is the embodiment of the following line coined by Martin Luther King Jr, when he said, “True humility does not know that it is humble. If it did, it would be proud from the contemplation of so fine a virtue.”
One of the key characteristics of a great leader has to be their determination to know what is happening around them. Most importantly, it has to be the ability to humanise leadership.
In a forever evolving world like ours, with political power that shifts and changes, Malema’s commitment to be relevant and in touch with the young, old, educated and uneducated remains the only constant in the South African political landscape.
Recently, I listened to a pained Malema’s speech at DJ Sumbody’s funeral. Malema knew the deceased personally. But DJ Sumbody isn’t the only individual in the arts that Malema interacts with. Whether you are an actor, actress or musician, Malema will make it a point to be kept abreast with your development and rise.
Not only did Malema know what kind of business DJ Sumbody was running, but he was also intentional about supporting his establishment. When artists are struggling, his political party will ensure that they invite them to their events and remunerate them for their services. But that is what everyone does.
In his case, and as he explained it in his own words, he even invited his colleagues from the Pan African Parliament to dine at DJ Sumbody’s establishment and they enjoyed themselves. Not only did he feast there with his continental counterparts, but he also understood the importance of supporting his own. Furthermore, he demystified the statements made by the MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation in Gauteng, who tried to paint the establishment as a shebeen. The truth is, it is a restaurant that serves African cuisine in a very special and commendable way.
In many instances, Malema is the first to pitch and offer his services and resources, including those of his party. A big part of me believes him when he says to bereaved families: “You are not alone, and as the EFF, we are a call away.”
I am certain someone thinks he was there because a prominent DJ Sumbody had passed on. However, that is not true, he was there before for many people that are not famous or known.
Earlier in the year, around May, four EFF members perished in a horrific car accident in the Nkangala region, in a small village called Loding, Ward 26, under the Dr JS Moroka municipality in Mpumalanga.
He personally went there to send his condolences to the families of the deceased. Malema also said they would have a mass funeral for their fallen fighters and the EFF would ensure that all of them had a dignified sendoff. And they did. It was very dignified.
He further said, “The families of these fallen fighters will be built houses.” They will build these houses in due time (if they haven’t already).
Such is the remarkable character of the EFF leader. And he is very consistent at this. You don’t even have to wonder where he stands on matters where humility is the most expensive currency. He always shows up. That is a leader that we need in our society. We need a leader that is in touch with where young people are and what interests them.
He is probably playing the latest amapiano at home. And when he shows up, he is most likely to be in the company of his wife. Another great, yet subtle message that he sends to the many young people in our country. Building a strong nation starts with us intentionally making strong families and showing the utmost respect to our wives, particularly as black men.
He is not a perfect human being, far from it. But which leader is perfect? The greatness of a leader is certainly not his perfection, it is his awareness of his imperfections and the ability to continue to strive to be the best version of himself.
Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu summed it up well when he said, “I have three precious things which I hold fast and prize. The first is gentleness; the second is frugality; the third is humility, which keeps me from putting myself before others. Be gentle and you can be bold; be frugal and you can be liberal; avoid putting yourself before others and you can become a leader among men."
To Malema, thank you so much for humanising leadership in a way that makes everyone relate to you. Even when they do not support your political party or your political ideology, everything else you do makes your brand of leadership attractive and humane.
