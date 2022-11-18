KABELO CHABALALA | A day to focus on getting the best out of men in our society
Let International Men's Day tomorrow be about confronting male suicide, other societal problems affecting me
American soul music super group The Manhattans have song called Men Cry Too. The title clearly responds to the notion in wider society that men do not cry. Just as The Manhattans saw it fit to record the song, yes men do cry.
Men also feel vulnerable, desperate, not in control, and at times they too feel unsafe. Men also suffer from mental illnesses and worse, they hardly seek help. Thus, men too need to be celebrated, they should be acknowledged for their progress too, no matter how insignificant it may be in the eyes of many. ..
KABELO CHABALALA | A day to focus on getting the best out of men in our society
Let International Men's Day tomorrow be about confronting male suicide, other societal problems affecting me
American soul music super group The Manhattans have song called Men Cry Too. The title clearly responds to the notion in wider society that men do not cry. Just as The Manhattans saw it fit to record the song, yes men do cry.
Men also feel vulnerable, desperate, not in control, and at times they too feel unsafe. Men also suffer from mental illnesses and worse, they hardly seek help. Thus, men too need to be celebrated, they should be acknowledged for their progress too, no matter how insignificant it may be in the eyes of many. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos