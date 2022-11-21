SOWETAN | Ageism debate a nonstarter
By Sowetan - 21 November 2022 - 08:47
The ANC national conference at Nasrec next month will be a watershed for the party.
For the first time in the democratic era, the ANC faces the possibility of electing a leadership that could end up leading the party from the opposition benches in the national legislature and possibly some provinces...
SOWETAN | Ageism debate a nonstarter
The ANC national conference at Nasrec next month will be a watershed for the party.
For the first time in the democratic era, the ANC faces the possibility of electing a leadership that could end up leading the party from the opposition benches in the national legislature and possibly some provinces...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos