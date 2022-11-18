×

South Africa

ANC is not about ageism — Zikalala

Branches propose 65 age limit for leadership

18 November 2022 - 08:37
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

ANC Veteran's League president Snuki Zikalala has slammed the proposal by branches that members over 65 years old should not be eligible for the party's top structure.

The proposal is in the final list of proposed constitutional amendments to be tabled at the ANC's national conference in December. They refer to who may join, lead and under which circumstances a serving or new member could be excluded...

