ANC is not about ageism — Zikalala
Branches propose 65 age limit for leadership
ANC Veteran's League president Snuki Zikalala has slammed the proposal by branches that members over 65 years old should not be eligible for the party's top structure.
The proposal is in the final list of proposed constitutional amendments to be tabled at the ANC's national conference in December. They refer to who may join, lead and under which circumstances a serving or new member could be excluded...
ANC is not about ageism — Zikalala
Branches propose 65 age limit for leadership
ANC Veteran's League president Snuki Zikalala has slammed the proposal by branches that members over 65 years old should not be eligible for the party's top structure.
The proposal is in the final list of proposed constitutional amendments to be tabled at the ANC's national conference in December. They refer to who may join, lead and under which circumstances a serving or new member could be excluded...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos