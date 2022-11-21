Joburg City’s suspended fleet back on streets
Johannesburg can expect to have leased police and other service vehicles taken off the streets last week back on the road as early as tomorrow, says Joburg MMC for corporate services Leah Knott.
Knott yesterday said they had made progress with the vehicle leasing companies and expected that the rest of the fleet would be on the streets by tomorrow...
