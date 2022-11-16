We've been voting but there are no changes, residents tell Mashatile

With just under a month to go until Ditsobotla convenes a by-election after the municipality was disbanded following a breakdown in services and instability at a political and administrative level, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile visited the embattled municipality for its leg of the Letsema campaign.
While conducting a door-to-door in Boikhutso, Lichtenburg, Mashatile was greeted with sewage spilling onto streets, old nappies and sanitary towels were strewn from corners of streets. Mountains of trash which had piled up over several months told the story of the municipality’s failure of delivering basic services.
While party supporters welcomed him enthusiastically, local residents treated him with scepticism, saying they had been voting for the ANC which had not delivered on its many promises of delivering water and toilets in the past.
Ditsobotla has only one compactor truck. Others are broken down or too old to use.
One resident, Johannes Malekane, 62, complained that he could no longer open the windows of his house due to the stench coming from outside.
Malekane said there was no running water, no toilets and no jobs.
"Our house is dilapidated. There are no windows and toilets. We don't have water and electricity. They promised us toilets and showers, but there's no water here. … We've had so many councillors, but there's nothing happening. We've been voting but there are no changes.
"We currently don't have water. They installed these meters. I had to make other plans for us to have water."
Malekane's sentiments were shared by several other residents such as Mpho Matshego, 30, who said there weren't any job opportunities in the area. Matshego said school transport did not drive to their properties because of lack of access to roads.
Ngaka Modiri Molema district mayor Khumalo Molefe told Sowetan on the sidelines of the Letsema campaign that they have budgeted R21m to address the compactor shortage. The money would not be deposited into the municipality’s bank account but will rather be overseen by the district municipality.
Mashatile, who is in the running for the position of ANC deputy president during the party's national conference next month, asked residents not to give up on the ANC, saying he was giving the ANC in the region three weeks to get things sorted.
“We’re going to come back to check how far are you because some of the waste problems… there aren’t that many streets. you can sort out in two weeks. We’ll ask the premier to check, comrade mayor, we know you don’t have many resources but the province will help you. We know the people love the ANC, so the ANC has to love the people,” Mashatile said.
Ditsobotla includes the towns of Lichtenburg and Coligny. In June 2021, dairy company Clover announced it was closing one of the country’s largest cheese factories in Lichtenburg due to “ongoing poor service delivery” by the local municipality.
On September 14, the North West government dissolved the council, citing “a heightened state of deterioration of stability in both administration and council operations” over the past months. In July, the national government withheld disbursement of the equitable share to the municipality.
Molefe said services had deteriorated in the municipality due to the shenanigans of certain individuals who thought they were above the ANC. He denied that it was the worst municipality in the country.
“I agree in terms of leadership it's the worst in the sense that there has been historical activities in this locality that are unfortunate that took local municipality back many years.
“It’s infighting, it’s outright divisions and the fight for tenders but there’s also the flouting of recruitment processes. The collapse has been coming.
“When they [councillors] get into system they become bigger than the people who elected them and can’t even take governance from province,” Molefe said.
Meanwhile, the ANC is poised to be contested by former members of the ANC who have branched out and formed their own party called Save Ditsobotla Municipality.
The by-election will be held on December 14 and the ANC will be contested by SDM, the FF+ and the DA.
Molefe believes the ANC could win the by-election but added the party needed to take drastic action to save the municipality from its chaotic situation.
We've been voting but there are no changes, residents tell Mashatile
ANC treasurer-general in embattled Ditsobotla ahead of by-election
Image: Supplied
With just under a month to go until Ditsobotla convenes a by-election after the municipality was disbanded following a breakdown in services and instability at a political and administrative level, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile visited the embattled municipality for its leg of the Letsema campaign.
While conducting a door-to-door in Boikhutso, Lichtenburg, Mashatile was greeted with sewage spilling onto streets, old nappies and sanitary towels were strewn from corners of streets. Mountains of trash which had piled up over several months told the story of the municipality’s failure of delivering basic services.
While party supporters welcomed him enthusiastically, local residents treated him with scepticism, saying they had been voting for the ANC which had not delivered on its many promises of delivering water and toilets in the past.
Ditsobotla has only one compactor truck. Others are broken down or too old to use.
One resident, Johannes Malekane, 62, complained that he could no longer open the windows of his house due to the stench coming from outside.
Malekane said there was no running water, no toilets and no jobs.
"Our house is dilapidated. There are no windows and toilets. We don't have water and electricity. They promised us toilets and showers, but there's no water here. … We've had so many councillors, but there's nothing happening. We've been voting but there are no changes.
"We currently don't have water. They installed these meters. I had to make other plans for us to have water."
Malekane's sentiments were shared by several other residents such as Mpho Matshego, 30, who said there weren't any job opportunities in the area. Matshego said school transport did not drive to their properties because of lack of access to roads.
Ngaka Modiri Molema district mayor Khumalo Molefe told Sowetan on the sidelines of the Letsema campaign that they have budgeted R21m to address the compactor shortage. The money would not be deposited into the municipality’s bank account but will rather be overseen by the district municipality.
Mashatile, who is in the running for the position of ANC deputy president during the party's national conference next month, asked residents not to give up on the ANC, saying he was giving the ANC in the region three weeks to get things sorted.
“We’re going to come back to check how far are you because some of the waste problems… there aren’t that many streets. you can sort out in two weeks. We’ll ask the premier to check, comrade mayor, we know you don’t have many resources but the province will help you. We know the people love the ANC, so the ANC has to love the people,” Mashatile said.
Ditsobotla includes the towns of Lichtenburg and Coligny. In June 2021, dairy company Clover announced it was closing one of the country’s largest cheese factories in Lichtenburg due to “ongoing poor service delivery” by the local municipality.
On September 14, the North West government dissolved the council, citing “a heightened state of deterioration of stability in both administration and council operations” over the past months. In July, the national government withheld disbursement of the equitable share to the municipality.
Molefe said services had deteriorated in the municipality due to the shenanigans of certain individuals who thought they were above the ANC. He denied that it was the worst municipality in the country.
“I agree in terms of leadership it's the worst in the sense that there has been historical activities in this locality that are unfortunate that took local municipality back many years.
“It’s infighting, it’s outright divisions and the fight for tenders but there’s also the flouting of recruitment processes. The collapse has been coming.
“When they [councillors] get into system they become bigger than the people who elected them and can’t even take governance from province,” Molefe said.
Meanwhile, the ANC is poised to be contested by former members of the ANC who have branched out and formed their own party called Save Ditsobotla Municipality.
The by-election will be held on December 14 and the ANC will be contested by SDM, the FF+ and the DA.
Molefe believes the ANC could win the by-election but added the party needed to take drastic action to save the municipality from its chaotic situation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos