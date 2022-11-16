NATHANIEL LEE | Mother tongue education will produce more literate and intelligent pupils
It is time language policies recognise the advantages of using your own language
By Nathaniel Lee - 16 November 2022 - 09:31
The language question in SA remains unresolved almost three decades after democracy, with debates about mother tongue education raging without any end in sight.
The constitution states that “everyone has the right to receive education in the official language and language of their choice in public educational institutions where that education is reasonably practicable”...
