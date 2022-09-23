×

SA facing a literacy crisis — educational psychologist

78% of grade 4 pupils can't read for comprehension in any language

23 September 2022 - 09:29
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

The lack of home language reading is fast grabbing the attention of authors and experts, as literacy rates in SA are far below what they should be.

Educational psychologist Seago Maapola said the country was facing a literacy crisis where up to 78% of grade 4 pupils are not able to read for comprehension in any language...

