African languages the new gold for Dzinotyiwei
World laps up student’s business pitch
Chido Dzinotyiwei, an African languages tutor, has been placed in the top six at this year’s EO Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.
The 25-year-old University of Cape Town student beat more than 25 South African students from tertiary institutions who submitted their businesses this year and went to present her endeavour on the global stage...
African languages the new gold for Dzinotyiwei
World laps up student’s business pitch
Chido Dzinotyiwei, an African languages tutor, has been placed in the top six at this year’s EO Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.
The 25-year-old University of Cape Town student beat more than 25 South African students from tertiary institutions who submitted their businesses this year and went to present her endeavour on the global stage...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos