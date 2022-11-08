×

South Africa

IN PICS | More rain hits Gauteng

By TIMESLIVE - 08 November 2022 - 14:31
A pigeon bathes in a puddle in Newtown, Johannesburg, during rainy weather on November 8 2022,
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Gauteng woke up to more rain on Tuesday morning, with some roads flooding.

TimesLIVE photographer Alaister Russell went out on the streets in Johannesburg to capture these images.

A pigeon takes a break in a puddle in Newtown, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A car makes its way through a flooded road in Newtown.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A street vendor walks next to a flooded road in Newtown after overnight and morning showers in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
People use a break between downpours to load items into their car in Newtown on November 8 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Daily life continues in Johannesburg during rainy weather.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Roads have flooded after days of rain in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

TimesLIVE

