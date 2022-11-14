×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

RIEFDA AJAM | We, as Fedusa, support the striking public servants

Government could not be bothered about the motivations put forth by overworked workers

By Riefda Ajam - 14 November 2022 - 08:44

The industrial action by public servants across the country should be applauded. It was hard for workers to resort to a strike as they live with the reality of the critical nature of the services they offer to the public.

However, it is with the very public in mind that the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) members mandated their shop stewards to reject the government’s 3% salary increase offer...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm