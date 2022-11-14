RIEFDA AJAM | We, as Fedusa, support the striking public servants
Government could not be bothered about the motivations put forth by overworked workers
By Riefda Ajam - 14 November 2022 - 08:44
The industrial action by public servants across the country should be applauded. It was hard for workers to resort to a strike as they live with the reality of the critical nature of the services they offer to the public.
However, it is with the very public in mind that the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) members mandated their shop stewards to reject the government’s 3% salary increase offer...
RIEFDA AJAM | We, as Fedusa, support the striking public servants
Government could not be bothered about the motivations put forth by overworked workers
The industrial action by public servants across the country should be applauded. It was hard for workers to resort to a strike as they live with the reality of the critical nature of the services they offer to the public.
However, it is with the very public in mind that the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) members mandated their shop stewards to reject the government’s 3% salary increase offer...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos