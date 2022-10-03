SOWETAN | New Eskom board will have to prove its mettle
By Sowetan - 03 October 2022 - 08:17
It has been well over 100 days of rolling power cuts for SA this year alone as Eskom continues to implement loadshedding with no end in sight.
This means the newly appointed Eskom board, which has been described as having the right mix of expertise and experience, has its work cut out. There has been enough blame going around about what sparked the energy crisis that has plunged this country into darkness for years now...
