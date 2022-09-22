×

South Africa

Business council slams lack of urgency over energy crisis

State accused of focusing on PR statements instead of fixing Eskom

22 September 2022 - 14:13
Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Black Business Council (BBC) says it is disappointed by the lack of urgency to deal with the country’s energy crisis.

After spending hours in a meeting on Wednesday, the cabinet released a statement late on Wednesday saying it was “still deliberating” on a report presented by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Eskom’s capacity to deliver electricity.

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane said the council noted with dismay the lack of urgency on the part of the government to address load-shedding, which has ravaged people’s lives and the economy.

“We view this as government being run through public relations, trying to create an impression that they are doing something while actually doing nothing to resolve blackouts.

“The indecisive leadership of President [Cyril] Ramaphosa and his cabinet on the matter of energy security continues to paralyse the country and its economy,” Matabane said.

He said the government should be focusing on stabilising and improving the performance of Eskom power stations instead of an “obsession” with alternative sources of power.

“We once again call upon the president to immediately fire the incompetent and non-performing board, CEO [Andre de Ruyter] and COO of Eskom [Jan Oberholzer], who are more focused on promoting solar energy instead of fixing Eskom,” Matabane said.

Eskom plunged the country into darkness at the weekend when it started implementing stage 6 load-shedding due to units going down at its power stations.

The country has since been on stage 5, which has seen some areas experiencing blackouts for four hours at a time.

The government was criticised by opposition parties for failure to give direction to the country’s electricity crisis.

The EFF was among the parties that called for Eskom executives and the board to be fired for their failure to provide electricity to the nation.

Rolling blackouts further dimmed hopes of getting the government’s economic recovery plan on track as businesses continue to suffer losses as a result of power outages.

